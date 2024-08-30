Mamata Banerjee flags ’no response’ from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata doctor rape case, BJP dubs her a ‘liar’

Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to PM Modi urging central legislation on rape, while the BJP criticized her for ‘not establishing Fast Track Courts’ in West Bengal.

Livemint
Published30 Aug 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee flags ’no response’ from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata doctor rape case, BJP dubs her a ‘liar’(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid furore over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The CM noted that her previous missive had failed to evoke a suitable response and reiterated calls for “stringent central legislation on incidents of rape”. Meanwhile the BJP dubbed Banerjee a ‘liar’ and claimed that the Bengal government had failed to set up any fast track courts to address rape and POCSO cases. 

“No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India (vide their No. 1/RESC/HMWCD/2024 dated 25th August 2024), which barely addresses the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the view that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to society have not been adequately appreciated in this generic reply,” the CM asserted.

“Mamata Banerjee is a liar. Annapurna Devi — Union Minister of Women and Child Development — responded to West Bengal Chief Minister on August 25. In her letter, in point 4, she specifically mentions West Bengal Govt NOT setting up even a single Fast Track Court for addressing rape and POCSO related cases,” alleged BJP leader Amit Malviya. 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Aug 2024, 02:39 PM IST
