Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to PM Modi urging central legislation on rape, while the BJP criticized her for ‘not establishing Fast Track Courts’ in West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid furore over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The CM noted that her previous missive had failed to evoke a suitable response and reiterated calls for "stringent central legislation on incidents of rape". Meanwhile the BJP dubbed Banerjee a 'liar' and claimed that the Bengal government had failed to set up any fast track courts to address rape and POCSO cases.

“No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India (vide their No. 1/RESC/HMWCD/2024 dated 25th August 2024), which barely addresses the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the view that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to society have not been adequately appreciated in this generic reply," the CM asserted.

"Mamata Banerjee is a liar. Annapurna Devi — Union Minister of Women and Child Development — responded to West Bengal Chief Minister on August 25. In her letter, in point 4, she specifically mentions West Bengal Govt NOT setting up even a single Fast Track Court for addressing rape and POCSO related cases," alleged BJP leader Amit Malviya.