Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Mamata Banerjee flags 'no response' from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata doctor rape case, BJP dubs her a ‘liar’

Mamata Banerjee flags 'no response' from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata doctor rape case, BJP dubs her a ‘liar’

Livemint

Mamata Banerjee wrote a second letter to PM Modi urging central legislation on rape, while the BJP criticized her for ‘not establishing Fast Track Courts’ in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee flags 'no response' from PM Modi in 2nd letter over Kolkata doctor rape case, BJP dubs her a ‘liar’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday amid furore over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The CM noted that her previous missive had failed to evoke a suitable response and reiterated calls for “stringent central legislation on incidents of rape". Meanwhile the BJP dubbed Banerjee a ‘liar’ and claimed that the Bengal government had failed to set up any fast track courts to address rape and POCSO cases.

“No reply was received from your end on such a sensitive issue. However, a reply has been received from the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India (vide their No. 1/RESC/HMWCD/2024 dated 25th August 2024), which barely addresses the gravity of the issue raised in my letter. I am of the view that the seriousness of the subject and its relevance to society have not been adequately appreciated in this generic reply," the CM asserted.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

“Mamata Banerjee is a liar. Annapurna Devi — Union Minister of Women and Child Development — responded to West Bengal Chief Minister on August 25. In her letter, in point 4, she specifically mentions West Bengal Govt NOT setting up even a single Fast Track Court for addressing rape and POCSO related cases," alleged BJP leader Amit Malviya.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.