West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram is "stable" now, and doctors are planning to conduct a series of medical tests today, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on the West Bengal CM late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck.

"A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine," a source told PTI.

"Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM Hospital said.

The state government constituted a nine-member team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Here's what eyewitnesses said on incident

On Wednesday, ANI had quoted two locals who claimed that Mamata Banerjee was not pushed or attacked. Both claimed that they were not associated with any political party.

"A crowd had gathered to see the CM. When she was leaving, she fell down and got injured on her neck and leg. She was not pushed, people were only gathering to see her," Suman Maity, a student, told ANI.

Another eyewitness, Chitranjan Das, told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee came back from visiting temples and she was sitting in her car with the door open. There was a hoarding in front of the car which fell down on the door and hit Banerjee on her neck and knee."

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital.

The Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident.

The TMC supremo had on Wednesday filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from the Nandigram seat.

