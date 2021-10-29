West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on a visit to Goa where polls are due next year, arrived at a local fish market on Friday to roars of "khela hobe" – TMC's poll cry for the Bengal polls and chants of "Didi, Didi".

The TMC chief reportedly bought two kilograms of kingfish for ₹1,000 at the market. CM Banerjee also interacted with the fishing community at Betin's Malim Jetty and announced welfare measures for them after listening to their grievances, Goa TMC said in a statement.

Banerjee was accompanied by Goa TMC leaders including Shri Luizinho Faleiro, Shri Yatish Naik, amongst others.

While addressing a huge crowd, AITC Chairperson stated, "Goa TMC will protect the lives and livelihood of the fishing community."

The promises made by AITC Chairperson are:

Goa TMC will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times, from ₹30,000 to ₹75,000; Our MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish will be procured by the government; An allowance of ₹4,000 per month for all men and women engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced.

Further, a Fishermen's Welfare Board will be formed; Goans will have the first right on Goan fish. Goa TMC will sternly implement the ban on bull-trawling and LED fishing, the Goa TMC's statement read.

TMC stands for 'temple, mosque, church'

Banerjee also said that her party is national and "can go anywhere", and its initials -- TMC -- also stand for "temple, mosque and church." The BJP calls her "anti-Hindu", but it has no right to issue a "character certificate", the West Bengal CM said.

Asked whether she was eyeing the prime minister's post in 2024, she evaded reply.

The TMC chief, who arrived in the BJP-ruled Goa on Thursday evening on a three-day visit, said her party didn't intend to divide votes in the coastal state, and if it came to power, Goa will not be run from Delhi.

Asked whether the TMC's decision to contest Goa elections next year was part of a larger plan about the 2024 general elections, Banerjee said, “We will contest the elections in 2024. “We are transparent. We don't play hide and seek. We will are a transparent party," she said.

Tennis player Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and entrepreneur Mrinalini Deshprabhu have also joined the TMC in her presence.

With agency inputs

