Mamata Banerjee in Goa: Didi talks fish, football amid 'Khela Hobe' chants

Goa TMC will increase the subsidy by 2.5 times, from ₹30,000 to ₹75,000; Our MSP is not Minimum Support Price but Maximum Selling Price at which fish will be procured by the government; An allowance of ₹4,000 per month for all men and women engaged in fishing activities. Subsidies for purchasing and repair of fishing nets and accessories will also be introduced.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}