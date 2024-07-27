Mamata Banerjee is ’lying’: Ally Congress’ Adhir Ranjan says Bengal CM’s big claim on NITI Aayog meet ’scripted’

“It's unfortunate that the chief minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has claimed that her mic was switched off, which is not true, and it is unfortunate because we're happy that she participated in this meeting. She put forth her case, spoke for West Bengal and, as she said, spoke for all the opposition. But even as she was doing it and we were hearing, as per the procedure. If she's reminded that her time is over, even with the mic on, she could have requested that she will continue speaking like some other Chief Ministers did. But she chose to use it as an excuse so that she can get out of the meeting,” Sitharaman told ANI.