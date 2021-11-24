West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee , who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Issues pertaining to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the development of the state are likely to come up during discussions.

The BSF, which was only empowered to take action up to fifteen kilometres in the states of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, has now been authorised to extend its jurisdiction up to 50 km without any hurdle or permission either from central or state governments. The West Bengal CM had opposed the move.

While leaving Kolkata on Monday, Banerjee said, “I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow, regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal."

She said law and order is a state subject and West Bengal's borders with Bangladesh were completely peaceful.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls. During her last visit too, she had met PM Modi.

This time, Mamata Banerjee will stay in the national capital till November 25. The visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma and Congress leader Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies)

