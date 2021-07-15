"In Uttar Pradesh today, Prime Minister Modi said that most of the vaccines are being given to that state. We need 14 crore vaccine doses but we are not receiving vaccines adequately. We have received only 2.12 crore vaccines. We have bought 18 lakh vaccines by ourselves. Some states are receiving more vaccines, some are not receiving at all. It is injustice. He is slandering Bengal by misusing central agencies and running a political vendetta. He is unable to accept his loss," the chief minister said.