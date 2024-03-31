Mamata Banerjee joins Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha poll campaign: 'Did you see what happened to...?'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday joined Mahua Moitra in her Lok Sabha campaign from Krishnanagar constituency
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined Mahua Moitra in her Lok Sabha poll campaign from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency. Mahua Moitra was expelled from the parliament because she was most vocal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on Sunday.