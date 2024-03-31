West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joined Mahua Moitra in her Lok Sabha poll campaign from West Bengal's Krishnanagar constituency. Mahua Moitra was expelled from the parliament because she was most vocal against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo on Sunday.

“Did you people see what happened to Mahua Moitra? Just because she speaks in Parliament. You people have to make Mahua Moitra win and also make TMC win all 42 seats of Bengal. Bengal means only TMC and no one else," ANI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying on Sunday.

Expressing her confidence in Mahua Moitra, Mamata Banerjee said that the party has re-nominated her from the seat.

While addressing the rally in Krishnanagar, TMC supremo also lambasted at the BJP and reiterated her warning against the implementation of CAA.

‘BJP is saying 400 par, I challenged them to…’: Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal Chief Minister mocked the saffron party on its target of 400 for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. She reminded BJP of BJP's situation in West Bengal assembly polls, where she the party had “aimed for 200-plus seats but had to stop at 77. Some of these 77 have since joined" her party.

During her address, Mamata Banerjee dubbed the BJP as “jumla party", and accused it of "peddling lies" regarding the CAA, stating that "Modi's guarantee on CAA is a zero guarantee."

"The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will follow. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal. Don't fall for the false assurance of the central government. If you apply, you will be designated as a foreigner for five years," Banerjee said.

‘Why this member when they have no plan for NRC in future?': Mamata Banerjee

She also raised questions on the addition of a member from the census department in the CAA committee. Raising doubts over “BJP's future plan for CAA", Mamata Banerjee said, “Why has such a member been included if they have no plan for NRC in the future? The CAA is the head and the NRC is the tail."

"Why are BJP leaders not applying for citizenship under the CAA? It is because if they apply, they will have to declare themselves as foreigners and therefore cannot contest the election anymore," she claimed.

