West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence at around 4 pm on Tuesday. CM Banerjee's convoy was seen entering the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi today.

After her much-anticipated meeting with the Prime Minister, the Bengal chief minister demanded that PM Narendra Modi should call an all-party meeting to discuss the Pegasus spyware snooping row.

"PM should convene all-party meet to discuss Pegasus issue and decide on Supreme Court-led probe," Banerjee told reporters.

The Trinamool Congress chief reportedly discussed central dues to the state and requested PM Modi to give more Covid-19 vaccines at today's meeting.

On the unity of opposition parties against the ruling NDA, CM Banerjee said it will take shape on its own.

Asked whether she will lead the opposition parties, Banerjee said the country will lead the opposition unity.

This was the first official meeting between the Bengal chief minister and PM Modi since the two led their respective parties to battle in the recent Assembly polls in West Bengal.

The two leaders had met briefly at the Kalaikunda Air Base in Bengal's West Midnapore in the last week of May, when CM Banerjee's move to skip PM Narendra Modi's Cyclone Yaas review meeting became a huge flashpoint between the Central Government and West Bengal. CM Banerjee left the meeting after handing over a report.

Then the newly-appointed Chief Advisor to the Bengal CM and former Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay was recalled by the Centre. Last month, the Centre warned him of "major penalty proceedings" for allegedly "not attending" PM Modi's review meeting.

Banerjee, who landed in the national capital on Monday, is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place around 4:30 pm at Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath.

Earlier today, she met senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma.

Banerjee's visit during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament holds significance as the Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the pandemic.

There is also a standoff between the government and the Opposition over several key issues including the alleged Pegasus snooping row and scrapping of farm laws.

