West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the election of the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram assembly constituency.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at 11 am on Friday before a single-judge bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

As per the 'cause list' released by the Calcutta HC in its website, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as "to be mentioned".

The Election Commission of India had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress chief the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for Nandigram.

Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, CBanerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue. BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

