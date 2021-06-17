Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's win from Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee moves Calcutta HC over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari's win from Nandigram

Premium
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 10:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The matter is scheduled to be heard at 11 am on Friday before a single-judge bench of Justice Kausik Chanda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the election of the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram assembly constituency.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging the election of the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram assembly constituency.

The matter is scheduled to be heard at 11 am on Friday before a single-judge bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The matter is scheduled to be heard at 11 am on Friday before a single-judge bench of Justice Kausik Chanda.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As per the 'cause list' released by the Calcutta HC in its website, the matter is scheduled to be taken up via video conference before the court of Justice Kausik Chanda as "to be mentioned".

The Election Commission of India had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress chief the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for Nandigram.

Alleging tampering of EVM machines and refusal of demands for recounting by the concerned EC official, CBanerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court will be knocked on the issue. BJP MLA Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!