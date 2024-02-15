Hello User
Next Story
Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali incident: I will never allow any injustice to anyone
BREAKING NEWS

Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali incident: I will never allow any injustice to anyone

Livemint

  • I have never allowed, will never allow any injustice to anyone: Bengal CM

Mint Image

I have never allowed, will never allow any injustice to anyone: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly on Sandeshkhali incident.

Mamata Banerjee further said in the assembly that the government has sent a state women's commission, and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali and till now 17 people have been arrested.

