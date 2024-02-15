I have never allowed, will never allow any injustice to anyone: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly on Sandeshkhali incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee further said in the assembly that the government has sent a state women's commission, and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali and till now 17 people have been arrested.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!