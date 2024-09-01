Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actor and BJP MP, reveals her interest in playing Mayawati, after her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in the 'Emergency.' Known for her political statements, Ranaut continues to stir debates both on and off-screen.

NEW DELHI:Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Kangana Ranaut has revealed which woman politician she would like to play next on screen after her role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming movie, 'Emergency.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Mandi MP has been promoting ‘Emergency,’ a biographical political thriller on the former Prime Minister, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

"All these women have blessed me. I alwys thought who has made a film on Rani Laxmibai. But she wanted me to make a film on her (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi). Even Jayalalithaa (former Tamil Nadu CM) wanted me to work in her biopic (Thalaivii). I think even Indira Gandhi wanted me to play her role on screen.I never wanted to play Indira Gandhi, but I felt like something forced me to do it)," Ranaut said during the Aap Ki Adalat show.

Kangana's movie ‘Emergency’ has trigerred controversy as it faced backlash from several Sikh groups and has not got a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has sought a ban on the film, saying it could "incite communal tensions" and "spread misinformation," particularly regarding the Sikh community.

The movie is scheduled to release on September 6.

‘Would Love to Play Mayawati’ Kanagana Ranaut was given to chose between West Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati during a TV interview. And she was quick to respond that she would rather play Mayawati, the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief and four-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Nothing is impossible for an actor but I feel that Mayawati, as a leader, I would love to play her" she said.

Kangana is known for her political statements. Last month, her party BJP distanced itself from her remarks about the farmers' agitation and asked her to refrain from making such statements in the future. She had suggested that the farmers' protests could have led to a Bangladesh-like situation if strong measures had not been taken by the government.

Political Rows Kangana, who won the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as a BJP candidate from Mandi in her home state of Himachal Pradesh, has been making political statements even before her ‘Emergency’ movie. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi even before the 2024 general elections, Kangana had sparked a row with her thoughts on the freedom of India.

At a TV channel summit, in November 2021, she had said that the freedom India got in 1947 was a 'bheek' or 'alms'. She, in fact, said the citizens of India got real freedom in 2014, when Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the first time.