Business News/ Politics / News/  Mamata Banerjee plays drum, dances with tribals in East Medinipur | Watch video

Mamata Banerjee plays drum, dances with tribals in East Medinipur | Watch video

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee plays drum in East Medinipur. (Screenshot)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on 4 March tried her hands once again on traditional dhol and performs a traditional dance during a government distribution program in East Medinipur.

She was seen playing the drum on a tribal song, while later she could be seen dancing with the tribal.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, crude bombs were recovered 20 kms away from the Bhupatinagar area on 4 March, ahead of Banerjee's administrative review meeting at Tamluk in East Midnapore district.

Reports claim that the bombs were kept in an abandoned hut in the field.

Earlier too, Banerjee was seen playing drum during an event in Malda on 31 January.

More to come...

