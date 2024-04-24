Mamata Banerjee questions 7-phase Lok Sabha Elections in 'scorching heat', prays for Nitin Gadkari: 'Can you imagine...'
Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari fainted while speaking during a poll campaign in Maharashtra's Pusad on Wednesday. He said he felt “uncomfortable due to the heat”.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the three-month long Lok Sabha Elections 2024 while praying for the "quick and complete recovery of senior Union Minister and BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leader Nitin Gadkari".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message