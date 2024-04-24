West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the three-month long Lok Sabha Elections 2024 while praying for the "quick and complete recovery of senior Union Minister and BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leader Nitin Gadkari".

The comments by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief came after Nitin Gadkari fainted while speaking during a poll campaign in Maharashtra's Pusad on Wednesday. He said he felt "uncomfortable due to the heat".

In a post on X, Mamata Banerjee said, "Electioneering in the scorching heat of this cruel summer is indeed unbearable. Today is 24 April, and, can you imagine, our 7-phase elections will continue till 1st June??!!, she tweeted.

Meanwhile, speaking at an election rally, Banerjee asked why the Lok Sabha polls are being conducted in seven phases amid severe heatwave across the country. She said on Wednesday that the Election Commission is conducting the polls in seven phases to help the BJP.

She also alleged that the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was designed to "satisfy the BJP", news agency PTI reported. "Earlier, the poll process used to be over by May 2 or 3, but this year they have stretched it for three months, amid severe weather conditions," Banerjee said while addressing the election rally for TMC's Bolpur candidate Asit Mal.

She added, “The Election Commission has planned the polls for three months to satisfy the BJP." She further emphasised that her motto was "to defeat the BJP" in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Banerjee also urged people not to waste water as several areas in the state are experiencing a water crisis.

Several opposition leaders started criticising the duration of the Lok Sabha Elections as soon as the Elections Commission of India announced the polls scheduled on March 16. It was announced that the Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 19 to June 1, while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said the Election Commission "is showing their loyalty towards the BJP. "They are telling the BJP...that we are scheduling elections in seven phases so that the army of campaigners and resources that you (the BJP) have, can use it accordingly," he added.

