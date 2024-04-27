Mamata Banerjee raise questions over arms seizure in Sandeshkhali: ‘CBI might have brought….’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee expressed skepticism regarding the operations and said that the CBI conducted the raids without informing the state police
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation seized arms, including foreign-made pistols, during raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the central agencies and said there is "no evidence" of arms seizure. Mamata Banerjee expressed skepticism regarding the operations and said that the CBI conducted the raids without informing the state police and the recovered items "might have been brought by officials of the central agency".