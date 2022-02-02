West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been re-elected as the chairperson of Trinamool Congress party on Wednesday, a top party official said. The ruling TMC government held its organisational elections after a gap of five years.

According to TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, CM Banerjee was declared party's chief without a contest as no other leader entered the fray.

"A total of 48 proposers and seconders had submitted nominations in favour of Mamata Banerjee. As there was no other nomination for the post of chairperson, Mamata Banerjee has been re-elected unopposed," Chatterjee, the returning officer for the organisational polls, said.

Mamata Banerjee founded the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC) in 1998 after separating from the Congress, and became its first chairperson. The party witnessed defeats in 2001 and 2006 in Bengal assembly elections, but in 2011, the Party came to power, defeating the mighty Left Front regime, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the Communists.

It stormed to power for the third consecutive term in May last year after bagging 213 out of the 294 seats in the state assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

