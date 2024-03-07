Amid row over the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Baneree said, “I am challenging and saying...Bengal is the only place where women are safe.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "challenged" the claims made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the safety of women in the state. She said on Thursday, "BJP leaders are spreading canards about the safety of women in West Bengal. I am challenging and saying...Bengal is the only place where women are safe". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee added that some people are spreading fake information about Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexually abusing them. She asserted that the state is the safest place in the country for women.

Referring to former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP during the day, Mamata Banerjee said, "We will ensure your defeat no matter from where you contest in the Lok Sabha polls." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hitting out at Gangopadhyay for "taking away jobs of thousands of youths" across the state through his judgments, Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying, "The youths will not forgive you. All your judgments are under question. We will ensure your defeat."

Banerjee's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a group of women from Sandeshkhali. PM Modi and other BJP leaders accused Banerjee's TMC of protecting its leader Shahjahan Shiekh, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali incident.

Speaking at a rally in Barasat on Wednesday, PM Modi said, "TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are incensed. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on March 1, PM Modi said, “Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?"

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

