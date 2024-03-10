Mamata Banerjee says her govt won’t allow Modi govt to implement NRC in Bengal

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her government will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) or open detention camps in the state.

“We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal," said Mamata Banerjee at a TMC rally in Kolkata.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his allegations that central funds are being siphoned off in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said: “The PM must cross-check facts with officials before making baseless allegations against Bengal."

“He is only inaugurating projects in Bengal but not releasing funds for the state. This is his guarantee. He has made all false promises," she added.

She also said that the sudden resignation of Arun Goel from the post of Election Commissioner proves that the “BJP is attempting to loot votes in the Lok Sabha polls".

“I salute Arun Goel for not succumbing to pressure by Delhi leaders (of BJP) and his top bosses in connection with the West Bengal LS polls and the deployment of forces. It is proven that what they (the BJP-led NDA government.) want to do in the name of election. They want to loot votes," the CM said.

The TMC on Sunday announced 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has fielded expelled Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar.

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the TMC candidates at a show of strength in Kolkata on Sunday.

Abhishek will contest from Diamond Harbour while former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from Behrampore. He will be pitted against Congress heavyweight Adhir Chowdhury.

The announcement of candidates by the TMC has also put to rest all lingering hopes of a seat-sharing pact with the Congress in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC had won 22 seats while the BJP got 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining 2 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

