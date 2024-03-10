Mamata Banerjee says her govt won’t allow Modi govt to implement NRC in Bengal
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said her government will not allow the BJP to implement NRC or open detention camps in West Bengal
West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her government will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) or open detention camps in the state.
