Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "boasted about herself" as many as 76 times while addressing junior doctors protesting near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata. In a post on X on Sunday, Adhikari called her “self-centric megalomaniac". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banerjee made a surprise visit the doctor's protest site on Saturday. She delivered a speech, addressing the doctors seeking justice for the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in the RG Kar medical College and Hospital's seminar hall.

Taking out snippets from her speech, Suvendu Adhikari posted on X, "I, me, myself, mine"...76 times in 9 min 26 seconds. That's how much CM Mamata Banerjee referred to and boasted about herself while addressing the Junior Doctors yesterday, when she visited their makeshift camp near Swasthya Bhawan." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “This is her personality all about, it's all about herself. She is a self centric megalomaniac. That's why it's extremely difficult to find a solution to end the deadlock amicably."

During her speech, Banerjee told the protesters on Saturday that this was her last attempt to reach out to the doctors. She assured the protesting doctors that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was found guilty.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' [sister] not as the chief minister," she was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. "I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the chief minister concluded her speech and left the site, the agitating doctors said they were not ready to compromise on their demands till discussions were held.