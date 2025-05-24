Mamata Banerjee skips NITI Aayog meeting, BJP says, ‘move to go against Centre will not benefit Bengal’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, PTI reported.

However, there was no official statement about who would represent West Bengal in the meeting in the absence of the chief minister, the sources told PTI. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is likely to be present in the meeting, PTI reported citing sources.

The Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by PM Modi, is underway in the national capital. “...the Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach on Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047,” Niti Aayog had said in a statement earlier.

This will also mark the first major meeting between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of states and Union Territories since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

Who all skipped the NITI Aayog meet? Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who leads the AINRC-led NDA coalition in the Union Territory, skipped the NITI Aayog meeting, PTI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, from the Congress, cited a “prior engagement” and did not attend, but sent his speech to be read out at the council.

Similarly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a senior Marxist leader, deputed his cabinet colleague K N Balagopal to represent him at the meeting.

BJP says, ‘unfortunate’ BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya called it "unfortunate" for the people of West Bengal that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chose to skip the NITI Aayog meeting, especially when chief ministers from several other states were in attendance, PTI reported.

“By not attending the meeting, the people of the state got deprived, as the issues of West Bengal will not get raised there. The state government has missed the chance to raise several pressing issues which are important for West Bengal,'” Bhattacharya said.

This move to go against the Centre will "not benefit" the state, the BJP leader said, PTI reported.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Had she attended the meeting, the chief minister could have raised many issues, such as non-disbursement of central funds which are required for the development of the state.”

What is the NITI Aayog meeting about? The meeting is expected to deliberate on the initiatives taken in the Budget 2025-26 and the challenges being faced by the Indian economy.

The country's economy is facing headwinds following the imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the US administration under President Donald Trump.

India is expected to grow in the range of 6.2-6.7 per cent in the current fiscal, despite the possibility of the US economy slipping into recession, China's growth taking a heavy beating and globally, countries seeing slowing economic activity.

Who all boycotted the 2024 NITI Aayog meeting? In 2024, all opposition INDIA bloc chief ministers, except Mamata Banerjee, boycotted the NITI Aayog meeting to protest the union Budget 2024. Mamata Banerjee did attend, stating it was in her state’s interest. However, she left midway, alleging that her microphone was deliberately turned off while she was speaking, preventing her from completing her remarks.

