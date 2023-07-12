Mamata Banerjee slams BJP's fact-finding team for panchayat polls violence: 'When Manipur was burning…'1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:21 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister said that she is saddened by the sporadic incidents of violence during the panchayat polls in the state
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit back at the BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad who heads the four-member fact-finding team probing the incidences of violence in the state during the panchayat elections. Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP's move and questioned why such fact-finding teams are not formed during violence in Manipur or Assam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×