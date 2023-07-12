Notably, more than 30 people have lost their lives in the violence since the announcement of panchayat polls. West Bengal Chief Minister said that she is saddened by the “sporadic" incidents of violence during the panchayat polls in the state. “I am saddened at the loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence during panchayat elections... The polls were held in 71,000 booths, but incidents of violence took place in not more than 60 booths," she said.

