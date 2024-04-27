Mamata Banerjee slips: 6 times TMC chief sustained injuries in her political career
Mamata Banerjee is not new to injuries. The TMC chief, often called a ‘street fighter’, has met with several injuries and attacks throughout her four-decade-long political career. Images of her injuries have become a common sight, during elections, in the past.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered a minor injury on April 27 after purportedly slipping and falling while boarding a chopper during election campaigning in the state’s Durgapur city.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message