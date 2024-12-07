TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also clarified that her party stands as a disciplined party where no one can dictate terms or dominate over others

Amid the ongoing internal power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the decision on her potential successor would be made collectively by the party and not her alone.

“I am not the party, we are the party. It is a collective family, and decisions will be made collectively," Mamata Banerjee told news channel News18 Bangla in an interview on Friday.

She also dismissed rumours around her dominance in the TMC.

Her remarks came amid the ongoing debate over the old guards, considered loyal to Mamata, versus the next-generation leaders, considered close to Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek, the TMC national general secretary and nephew of Mamata, is more popular than any other party leader among the party supporters.

The TMC party supremo also clarified that the TMC stands as a disciplined party where no one can dictate terms or dominate over others.

“The party will decide what is best for the people. We have MLAs, MPs, booth workers, this is a joint effort," she said.

Banerjee said: “Everyone (old and new generation leaders) is important. Today’s newcomer will be tomorrow’s veteran."

Talking about political consultants, she said: "Some strategists make surveys sitting at home and change them later. They can arrange things but not bring voters. It's the booth workers who know the villages and people who actually win elections."

“They are like artisans who do their work in exchange for money. But elections aren’t won by them," she added.

INDIA bloc Speaking about INDIA bloc alliance, Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the opposition bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given an opportunity.

The TMC supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal.