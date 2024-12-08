TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed interest in running the INDIA bloc this week — with several key politicians backing her as a ‘capable’ leader. Questions have been raised about the future of the Opposition group in recent weeks following a string of debilitating electoral losses.

“I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along…If given the opportunity I would ensure its smooth functioning. I don't want to go outside West Bengal, but I can run it from here,” the West Bengal Chief Minister told News 18 Bangla on Friday.

Several key leaders of the grouping appeared to agree over the weekend while others indicated that a decision would be taken “after holding discussions with everyone”. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav however noted that there had been no talks on the matter till date.

“Yes, certainly. She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability. The elected leaders she sent to Parliament are responsible, dutiful, and well-aware people. Therefore, she has the right to say so,” said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

“We know this opinion of Mamata ji. We also want her to be a major partner of the INDIA alliance. Whether it is Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or Shiv Sena, we are all together. We will soon go to talk to Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata…Mamata didi is very close to us. She is a good leader,” added Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut.

“All the parties of INDIA bloc when they sit together, things will be decided. Mamata Banerjee is a strong faction of the alliance and she has been fighting against the BJP, the communal forces. Lalu Prasad Yadav is the biggest architect of unity of non-BJP parties... What Mamata Banerjee is saying - the leaders of the INDIA alliance will meet and decide - there is no controversy,” reiterated RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday.

Members of the opposition BJP have also joined the discussion — with Pravin Darekar contending that Pawar felt the Congress was "unable" to lead the opposition alliance.

“I think this means that Pawar sahab wants to say that Rahul Gandhi's leadership is not capable and Congress can't lead now. So, Pawar Sahab's direction is towards one side and words on the other side. Only time will tell what is in his mind,” he told ANI.