1 min read.Updated: 22 Nov 2021, 10:46 AM ISTLivemint
Mamata Banerjee's visit is seen to be part of her attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in the national capital Delhi on Monday at around 5 ppm. She will be here in Delhi for a four-day visit and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.
