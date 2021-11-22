This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mamata Banerjee's visit is seen to be part of her attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in the national capital Delhi on Monday at around 5 ppm. She will be here in Delhi for a four-day visit and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.
CM Banerjee's visit is seen to be part of her attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.