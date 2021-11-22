Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, other Opposition leaders

Mamata Banerjee to visit Delhi today, likely to meet PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, other Opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST Livemint

Mamata Banerjee's visit is seen to be part of her attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in the national capital Delhi on Monday at around 5 ppm. She will be here in Delhi for a four-day visit and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

CM Banerjee's visit is seen to be part of her attempts to strengthen the unity of the opposition parties against PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 General elections.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls.

During her last visit to Delhi, she had met P Modi.

IN December, the TMC chief is likely to visit Mumbai to attract investments to West Bengal, according to the PTI news agency.

"During the visit to Mumbai, the chief minister is likely to meet some top industrialists and invite them to the Bengal Global Business Summit," the agency reported.

The business summit will be held on April 20-21 after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

