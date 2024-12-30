Mamata Banerjee to visit Sandeshkhali for first time since sexual harassment row: What’s expected to happen?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would visit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on December 30 to attend a public distribution programme, marking her first visit since the sexual harassment controversy emerged ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This would be her first visit to the island, situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, since the area witnessed large-scale protests earlier this year over alleged land-grabbing and sexual harassment of women by local TMC leaders.

“I will visit Sandeshkhali on December 30 to attend a public distribution programme. People had asked me before the elections whether I would visit Sandeshkhali or not. I had told them that I would be going later,” the CM told reporters at the state secretariat, as reported by PTI.

“This will be a government programme. We have completed several pending programmes under 'Lakshmir Bhandar', 'Banglar Bari' and other schemes. Around 20,000 beneficiaries of the area will be benefitted from various state-run schemes. I hope to hand over certificates of various schemes to around 100 people from the stage,” she added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is planning to hold a 'Jana Sanjog Yatra' in the area the day after the Chief Minister's visit.

How did Sandeshkhali make headlines? The Sandeshkhali area, located on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometers from Kolkata, has been embroiled in unrest since February due to protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grabbing involving the now-arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The following suspension of Sheikh from the party, his arrest by the state police and the eventual filing of charge sheet against him by the CBI, however, left little impact on the EVM machine with the TMC posting a comprehensive win in the Basirhat seat, of which Sandeshkhali is a part, despite BJP fielding Rekha Patra, an alleged victim in the hands of the discredited leader.

The incident was further compounded by serious allegations against Sheikh, including charges of land grab and sexual abuse of local women, pushing the TMC to its back foot.

As tensions grew, women in the area accused Sheikh and his associates of sexual harassment and land grabbing. Sheikh was arrested by the CBI on February 29.