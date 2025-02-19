‘Mamata Banerjee wants to become PM’: BJP MP on Bengal CM’s ’Mrityu Kumbh’ remark

Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark, state BJP vice president Jagannath Sarkar on Wednesday said that the TMC supremo is making these statements to “be the Prime Minister” of India.

“She intends to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. She is doing all this to be the Prime Minister,” the BJP leader told ANI.

Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP government in UP and the Centre on Tuesday and asserted that the Maha Kumbh has turned into a ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. She made the comment referring to stampede incidents and claimed that authorities suppressed the actual toll at the mega-religious gathering.

Jagannath further said that Mamata Banerjee has always spoken against Hindus and “intends to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh”.

The BJP MP added that Maha Kumbh 2025 is a holy site with “really good arrangements”, and such accidents “could happen”.

Attacking the TMC supremo for her comments, Jagannath said, “She has turned West Bengal into 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Maha Kumbh is a holy site; the arrangements are really good. A sudden incident happened. She said this to instigate people ahead of elections.”

Mamata Banerjee draws flak from politicians, seers, saints for ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ remark Mamata Banerjee's comment about Maha Kumbh 2025 sparked massive criticism not just from political leaders but also from religious leaders, seers, and saints.

“The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is Amrit Parv, the divinity and grandeur of which have been seen by the whole world. She should not use such derogatory words with the name of Maha Kumbh,” said the National Secretary of the Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani Mahant Jamuna Puri.

Echoing a similar sentiment against TMC supremo Banerjee, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of the Panch Dashnam Awahan Akhara said, “West Bengal is becoming a 'mrityu pradesh' (state of death) for Hindu Sanatanis. Thousands of Sanatanis are being massacred and lakhs of Hindus have to migrate at the time of elections.”