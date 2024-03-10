Attacking the Trinamool Congress after the release of the candidate list for West Bengal in Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that Mamata Banerjee cannot be trusted by any party. His comments have come for TMC after the party fielded cricketer Yusuf Pathan from his constituency

Referring to the sudden announcement of the TMC candidate list by Mamata Banerjee's party without including any of the INDIA alliance parties, Adhir Ranjan said that the West Bengal CM has “proven today that none of the political parties of India should trust a leader like her."

Continuing his attack against Banerjee, Chowdhury also said that Yusuf Pathan was selected by the TMC in Bengal to 'polarise the common man and to help the BJP'. He also said that the candidate list of the TMC is a prove that Mamata Banerjee should not be trusted by other political parties.

" Mamata Banerjee is in fear that if she continues to be in the INDIA alliance, PM Modi will be unhappy. By separating herself from the INDIA alliance, she has sent a message to the PMO, don't be unhappy with me, I am not standing to fight against the BJP," he said on Sunday.

The TMC on Sunday released its candidate list for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal. In the candidate list, the TMC has dropped several incumbent MPs and introduced new faces like former cricketer Yusuf Pathan and Kirti Azad. According to PTI, Mamata Banerjee's party has maintained a harmonious blend of seasoned politicians and fresh talents.

The party has renominated Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, and Mahua Moitra as well. Whereas, the former MP Haji Nurul Islam has replaced sitting MP Nusrat Jahan in the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat.

