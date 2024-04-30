Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a ‘beggar's state’: Dilip Ghosh accuses West Bengal CM of selling jobs for money
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh predicts that Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a beggar's state, and that the West Bengal CM will suffer due to her party's affiliation with anti-social elements.
BJP leader Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a “beggar's state". Ghosh’s comment about the West Bengal chief minister came while he was attending an event in the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded him for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.