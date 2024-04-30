Active Stocks
Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a ‘beggar's state’: Dilip Ghosh accuses West Bengal CM of selling jobs for money

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh predicts that Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a beggar's state, and that the West Bengal CM will suffer due to her party's affiliation with anti-social elements.

Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Murshidabad, Monday, April 29, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)Premium
BJP leader Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a “beggar's state". Ghosh’s comment about the West Bengal chief minister came while he was attending an event in the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded him for the Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Ghosh is not new to controversy. The Election Commission has warned him, and his party has censored him for his controversial remarks against Mamata Banerjee.

"Anti-social elements have now become leaders. The people will defeat these thugs. The fear among the people has gone. Now, the public will stand in line and vote decisively. After the vote, they will go to jail,"Hindustan Times Bangla quoted Ghosh as saying.

"The TMC stands by leaders like Shahjahan. The court, CBI, ED are catching these pillars. And after this, Mamata Banerjee will be reduced to a “beggar's state". Shahjahan's money has not only reached the ministers but has gone all the way to Kalighat (where CM Banerjee lives)," Ghosh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times Bangla.

Ghosh also discussed the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of taking money to sell jobs.

“The prime minister holds daily fairs to provide jobs while the chief minister takes money to sell jobs. That's the difference. Those who have given jobs for money, the ED and CBI will extract that money from their stomachs," the BJP leader said.

Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency

The Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency was formed in 2009. Since then, it has elected representatives from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one after another in the last three elections.

Dilip Ghosh’s fight will be to create history-- the constituency has not elected a candidate twice. However, that’s not the only challenge. In 2019, BJP's S S Ahluwalia won by a narrow margin of 3,000 votes. Thus, the BJP candidate is likely to face a tough battle in the constituency.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 05:39 PM IST
