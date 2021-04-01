Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from West Bengal 's Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, cast his vote soon after polling began today morning. Riding a bike, the BJP's heavyweight went to the Nandanayak Bar Primary School around 7.30 to cast his vote.

He said that people are going to cast their votes in hope of the development of the state and not for appeasement politics.

"Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development and casting their votes against appeasement," Adhikari said on his way to a polling booth in Nandigram.

Hitting out at the West Bengal CM, he said that he was confident that Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the elections against him from the Nandigram seat, will lose the polls.

"I have a very old relationship with the people of the area. I have a personal relationship with almost every person in Nandigram. Pretty confident that I will win the election," Adhikari said.

"Entire villages have come out to vote in favour of the BJP," he added.

'Youth is against Mamata Banerjee'

He further said that youth is against her as they have been left to fend for themselves in terms of employment. "Farmers are also dissatisfied with her. She siphoned off the money intended for the Amphan cyclone. Nobody in Bengal is happy with her."

He further said that if he goes on to win the high-stakes seat of Nandigram, it will be BJP's win and not just his.

Adhikari said that he went to the polling booth on a bike as the road was too narrow for a car.

"I will urge the people to come out early and cast their votes. There were reports of problems at some booths but those have now been solved. The polling is happening peacefully," he said.

He said that he will try to visit all the booths in the constituency.

Further, the BJP leader claimed that the TMC has failed to depute agents in all the booths.

"It shows that Mamata Banerjee will not be able to win the elections," he said.

Adhikari exercised his franchise for the first time in Nandigram after becoming a voter of the constituency ahead of the elections.

Hinting at Prashant Kishore -- poll strategist for the Trinamool Congress in the ongoing elections -- Suvendu said his image has also damaged Mamata's winning prospects.

He hoped that the voter turnout would be around 80 to 58% in the second phase of the elections.

The BJP leader further said it will be interesting to see whether people will vote for development or politics of appeasement.

Voting in a total of 30 assembly constituencies from the districts of South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur is taking place in the second phase of the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal. Out of the 171 candidates in the fray, 152 are men and the remaining are women.





