West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banarjee on Wednesday thanked Opposition leaders after they backed her as the leader of INDIA bloc amid discussions about leadership change.

"I am grateful to all the leaders who have honoured me. I wish good health to all of them. May they be well, may their party be well. May India be well," she said.

Mamata made the remark while addressing a gathering in Purba Medinipur, and emphasizing unity and well-being.

Several opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, have backed Mamata.

"Yes, certainly (she is capable of leading the alliance). She is a prominent leader of this nation... she has that capability," said Pawar, expressing his support for Mamata Banerjee.