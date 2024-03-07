'Be ready to…': Mamata Banerjee's strong warning to former HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who joined BJP
The attack came as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was ruling against West Bengal due to his political bias
Hours after former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, called him a ‘BJP babu sitting on the bench’ and vowed to ensure that he does not win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While speaking about the former judge, Mamata Banerjee said "These dangerous snakes are denying jobs to the people of Bengal".