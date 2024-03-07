Hours after former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, called him a ‘BJP babu sitting on the bench’ and vowed to ensure that he does not win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While speaking about the former judge, Mamata Banerjee said "These dangerous snakes are denying jobs to the people of Bengal". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attack came as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay was ruling against West Bengal due to his political bias. "A BJP babu was sitting on the bench and now he has joined the BJP. How can you expect justice from them? The mask is off," NDTV quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

While attacking the former judge who ruled against various recruitments in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, “After denying jobs to thousands of students, he has become a leader. Be ready. Wherever you contest from, I will send students to fight you. Remember, the people will judge you now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice (retd) Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire in August 2024 stepped down from his position on Monday and joined the BJP on Thursday ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. With this step, Justice Gangopadhyay joined the short list of judges to quit their sitting judgeships to join politics.

“Today I have entered into a new world where people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders are present. I will try my best to shoulder whatever responsibility the party will give me," Abhijit Gangopadhyay said after joining the party.

The sources have claimed that the BJP might field Abhijit Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata Banerjee targets PM Modi on Sandeshkhali A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sandeshkhali and met with the victims of alleged sexual assault, CM Mamata Banerjee responded to the attacks against her party and asserted that the women are “safest in West Bengal."

"As many as 458 central teams came to Bengal. How many teams went to Manipur when women were paraded naked? How many teams went to Hathras? All your anger is for Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!