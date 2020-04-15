Mamata, BJP clash over breach of curfew protocols in Bengal

NEW DELHI : The guidelines for the 19-day extended period of the nationwide lockdown issued by the Centre on Wednesday led to a political slugfest between West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The immediate trigger, however, came from West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who accused the state government of not following lockdown rules effectively, and allowing religious congregations. He also indicated that central paramilitary forces could be deployed in the state to enforce the lockdown, if necessary.

“Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus. Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door. Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning!" tweeted Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Even during the 21-day lockdown period, the Centre and the state government were engaged in day-to-day tussles over reports that lockdown rules were not being implemented properly. Dhankhar’s comment comes just days after the union home ministry had sent out a advisory to states which were flouting lockdown guidelines.

On 1 April, in a letter written by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, the centre requested all state administrations “to strictly implement lockdown measures".

The union home ministry, however, said on Wednesday that “no action will be taken just yet against the West Bengal government", for letting lockdown violations slide.

“We have issued an advisory to the state. They are continuing to violate lockdown guidelines. We will monitor it for now, and then see what needs to be done as far as law enforcement is concerned for violating social-distancing norms," said a senior Union home ministry official, seeking anonymity. In response to Dhankhar’s twitter post, TMC leaders accused him of acting in a biased manner against the state government and administration. They alleged that the governor was politicizing the issue on the advice of the BJP leadership.

“This is not the time to say such things or make such comments when the entire state machinery is busy fighting against the coronavirus spread and trying to help people get essential supplies. The governor is acting at the behest of the BJP because it is the BJP leadership that has appointed him. He is not an elected representative of the state, but the state government was chosen by the people of the state and it is answerable to the people," said TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy.

Roy alleged that Dhankhar wanted chief minister Banerjee to provide him with daily updates about the decisions of the state administration about the actions taken to fight the pandemic.

“What will Prime Minister Narendra Modi do if President of India decides to make such comments against him and starts demanding that PM should inform him about all the decisions of the union government every day? How can anyone function like this?"

The political slugfest further escalated when BJP’s national secretary and former West Bengal chief, Rahul Sinha, in a letter on Wednesday, questioned Banerjee over the state government’s decision to allow religious congregations. Sinha also alleged that the TMC government was hiding the number of patients affected by coronavirus and the deaths.

gyan.v@livemint.com