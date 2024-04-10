'Mamata Didi misleading people of Bengal': Amit Shah takes jibe at West Bengal CM on CAA
Taking a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the TMC supremo does not want the infiltration issue to be solved because infiltrators are her true vote bank
Taking a sharp jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is in no mood to stop infiltration because the infiltrators are her true vote bank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message