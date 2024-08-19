’Mamata the Destroyer’: BJP demands resignation of West Bengal CM over Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of destroying the dignity of a doctor and demanded her resignation over the alleged rape and murder case.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published19 Aug 2024, 05:06 PM IST
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia with Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Sunday(PTI)

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the gut-wrenching alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate intern doctor in RG Kar hospital.

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference in Delhi, termed the Bengal CM as “Mamata the Destroyer” and alleged that it was “through her misdeeds” that the dignity of a woman, who was a doctor was destroyed. 

“It is painful to say that Mamata Banerjee has become 'Mamata the Destroyer'. What is she destroying? It's important to know. Through her misdeeds, she has destroyed the dignity of a woman—a doctor who was serving society,” he said. 

"She is a destroyer of the rule of law and a destroyer of evidence in this heinous crime," Bhatia added referring to Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, this isn't the first time since the August 9 incident that the BJP has attacked the Bengal CM and her party TMC over it. 

 

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 05:06 PM IST
