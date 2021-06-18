Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Mamata vs Suvendu: Calcutta High Court defers hearing on Nandigram election result till 24 June

Mamata vs Suvendu: Calcutta High Court defers hearing on Nandigram election result till 24 June

Premium
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 11:27 AM IST Livemint

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void

The Calcutta High Court today deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results, deferred to 24 June.

The Calcutta High Court today deferred the hearing in the matter of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram results, deferred to 24 June.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has filed an election petition before the Calcutta High Court praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram as null and void, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Trinamool Congress supremo, in her petition, has accused Adhikari of committing corrupt practises as envisaged under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The alleged corrupt practices included "bribery, undue influence, spreading enmity", according to her petition. Banerjee also claimed in her plea that discrepancies were committed in the counting process.

The Election Commission had declared Adhikari the winner and the Trinamool Congress supremo the runner-up in the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

Alleging discrepancies and malpractices in the counting process and refusal of requests for recounting of votes by the returning officer, Banerjee had said following declaration of the results that the doors of the court would be knocked on the issue. BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari is at present the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!