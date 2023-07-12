Mamata's TMC sweeps Bengal panchayat election, defeats BJP by 24,939 seats2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST
The confidence-filled TMC workers celebrated the grand victory of their party and even demanded the resignation of Governor CV Ananda Bose accusing him of acting as an BJP agent
Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) has swept the West Bengal Panchayat polls as it bagged 34,560-gram panchayat seats and was leading in 705 seats, according to the State Election Commission (SEC) as of 11:30 AM on Wednesday. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is appearing to be the distant second in the panchayat polls as it won 9,621 seats and is leading in 169 seats.
