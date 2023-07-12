Mamata's TMC sweeps Bengal panchayat election, defeats BJP by 24,939 seats

The confidence-filled TMC workers celebrated the grand victory of their party and even demanded the resignation of Governor CV Ananda Bose accusing him of acting as an BJP agent. “Now, after the verdict of the people, Governor Bose should resign and get out of Bengal. He has acted as an agent of the BJP, provoked opposition in unethical ways, and insulted Bengal. He has no right to continue as Governor," tweeted TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

