Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed his true character: Congress on resignation

Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed his true character: Congress on resignation2 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- The Congress said that the senior leader's resignation has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues
The Congress on Friday called senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation "unfortunate" while noting that the timing of the resignation is "awful." The Congress said that the senior leader's resignation has come at a time when the party is engaged in combating the BJP on various issues. "Man treated with greatest respect by leadership has betrayed it by making vicious personal attacks; revealed his true character, Congress said according to news agency PTI report.
This development comes following the senior Congress leader's resignation on Friday from all party positions, including its primary membership, delivering another blow to the embattled party that has seen several stalwarts bid adieu.
"Ghulam Nabi Azad was a senior leader of the Congress. It is saddening that when the party fighting against inflation and polarisation, he decided to quit. It is most unfortunate and regrettable that this has happened when the entire organisation is engaged in combating the BJP on issues of price rise and unemployment," the Congress said. Additionally, Congress party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the contents of the letter written by Azad, noting, “content of the letter is not factual, timing is awful."
Notably, in a five-page no-holds-barred letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, that comes ahead of the crucial party elections, Azad said he was leaving with a "heavy heart" and recounted his long association with the Congress and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad said the situation in the Congress party has reached a point of "no return," as per news agency ANI report.
"The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC has been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road," Azad wrote.
While hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years," the report said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
