‘Man wants to become God, Superman,’ says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; Congress links it to ‘non-biological’ PM Modi

  • The Congress party was quick to use RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said, during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, that he is convinced that “Parmatma” (God) has sent him.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated19 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat addresses the Valedictory Ceremony of Karyakarta Vikas Varg, in Nagpur on Monday

The Congress party has linked Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘man wanting to become a God and superman’ comment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhagwat, speaking in Jharkhand, said that people should work for the welfare of mankind since there is no end to the pursuit of development.

"Development is such a thing that once we reach it, we realise we can go further. When we reach our goal, we see that there is still more to go. Man then wants to become a superman. In movies they show Superman who has extraordinary powers. So a human wants to have such power but he doesn’t stop there. He then wants to become a Dev. But Devtas say Bhagwan is bigger than us, so then he wants to become Bhagwan,” Bhagwat said speaking at a village-level workers’ meeting in Jharkhand’s Gumla.

The Congress party was quick to use Bhagwat's remarks to take a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had said, during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, that he is convinced that “Parmatma” (God) has sent him. “Till my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I am convinced that god has sent me,” PM Modi had said during a TV interview.

The Congress called Bhagwat's remarks an ‘Agni missile’ aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the Prime Minister. “I am sure the self-anointed non-biological PM has got the news of this latest Agni missile, fired by Nagpur from Jharkhand and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg,” Congress communications chief and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh said on X, along with a video clip of Bhagwat’s speech.

Bhagwat is also heard saying in the speech that he was never worried about the country’s future as many people are working collectively for its betterment.

“Various experiments were made in the past 2,000 years, but they failed to provide happiness and peace that are ingrained in India’s traditional way of life. After COVID-19, the world came to know India has the roadmap to peace and happiness,” the RSS chief said.

On June 11, in his first comments after Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, Bhagwat said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining ‘dignity’. Referring to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the RSS chief said ‘decorum was not maintained’ during the campaigns.

The BJP won 240 seats, 63 less than what they got in 2019, in general elections 2024. The saffron party had to rely on its alliance partners in the NDA to cross the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the stronghold state of Uttar Pradesh, the party's tally came down to 33 seats from 62 seats in the last term. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

With Congress party's 99 seats, the opposition INDIA bloc won 234 seats in the general elections 2024.

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 01:04 PM IST
