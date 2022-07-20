Manhattan’s private clubs offer a new social lifeline to remote workers
Amenities range from bars and workspaces to restaurants and spas, and many places have long waiting lists
Members-only clubs are popping up across Manhattan, providing an alternative social hub and workspace as New Yorkers are spending less time in the office.
More than a dozen membership clubs have opened in the borough since 2003, including at least nine within the past three years, according to Zack Bates, chief executive of consulting company Private Club Marketing. Most charge $5,000 or less in annual dues, plus a smaller sign-up fee, though those at the top end can charge considerably more. Aman New York, a private club affiliated with the luxury hotel on Fifth Avenue that is opening in August, requires a $100,000 initiation fee and yearly dues of $15,000.
That six-figure initiation fee gets members access not only to the plush club and spa but also tickets to major sporting and fashion events worldwide and private visits to artists studios, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Most new Manhattan clubs are geared toward dinner, drinks and networking as more than half of New York’s white-collar workers continue to avoid the office.
“We lost a lot of that in the pandemic, the ability to network and talk in person," said Mike Ang, a 46-year old entrepreneur and founding committee member of The Ned NoMad, which opened June 30.
Italian hospitality company Cipriani SA opened the luxury hotel and private members’ club Casa Cipriani on the downtown waterfront in September, and more Manhattan clubs are in the pipeline. That includes another Ned location slated for 2024 in the former American Stock Exchange Building, the company said last week. The 190,000-square-foot club will include a rooftop pool, gym, and multiple restaurants and bars. ZZ’s Club, the second private membership club by the hospitality company Major Food Group, will open this fall in Hudson Yards.
These new establishments are a far cry from the old guard of alumni and gentlemen’s clubs, which were known for their jacket-and-tie-required dining rooms and older male membership. Today, operators say they prize youth and diversity, catering to affluent professionals.
The bulk of these clubs’ revenue comes from spending on hotel rooms, food and drink, said Mr. Bates of Private Club Marketing. Membership dues bolster the underlying hospitality business.
Soho House & Co., which opened in New York’s Meatpacking District in 2003, was an early pioneer of this business model and now counts 36 locations worldwide, with less than a third of its total revenue coming from membership fees, according to public filings.
The Ned NoMad, a sister property to Soho House, relies on public guests, as well. Nonmembers can stay in the Ned’s 167-room hotel and dine and drink at its Italian restaurant, Cecconi’s, and 1920s-style bar. Gareth Banner, group managing director at the Ned, said he expects about half of revenue will come from nonmembers.
The Ned club members enter through a private door that opens into a mosaic-floored atrium, illuminated by a skylight and furnished with plush chairs and custom-made tables. In the private library, members take calls during work hours and sip cocktails in the evening.
Yolanda Shoshana, an entrepreneur, said belonging to the Ned and Soho House means never having to plan a night out. She uses her memberships for socializing and networking and likes how the clubs always feature live music and other events.
“You don’t have to do anything other than show up," she said.
Some new clubs are still members-only, including Zero Bond. The venue, where New York City Mayor Eric Adams is spotted regularly, opened two years ago in lower Manhattan. Founder Scott Sartiano said he aims for a laid-back atmosphere and enforces a no-laptop rule starting at 6 p.m.
Becoming a member at these clubs might take some time. Zero Bond relies heavily on recommendations from current members in adding to its membership roll. Mr. Sartiano declined to say how many club members he has but said that Zero Bond has about 8,000 people on its waiting list. Other club operators said they have about 1,000 active members and consider factors ranging from applicants’ age and professions to how and when they plan to use their memberships.
Even with these venues’ growing popularity, running a club in a major market such as New York has its risks, including higher rents and labor costs, said Deborah Smith, chief executive of the boutique investment bank CenterCap Group LLC. Businesses based on exclusivity have to maintain a high level of service, and operators can’t expand their membership rolls too much.
“The last thing you need is a club where you can’t get in because there’s too many people," Ms. Smith said.
NeueHouse markets itself as an all-in-one package, offering more expensive memberships for startups and small businesses, as well as standard individual rates. Members can Zoom in soundproof pods by day and attend networking and cultural events in the evenings.
On a recent Wednesday afternoon at NeueHouse Madison Square, members filled the first floor’s long wooden tables. Averaged across its three existing locations in the U.S., NeueHouse earns about 35% of its revenue from membership fees, with the rest coming from brand partnerships, private events and its restaurants and bars, according to Chief Executive Josh Wyatt.