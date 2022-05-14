With Biplab Kumar Deb resigning as the chief minister of Tripura on Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Manik Saha will replace him for the post. Saha is also chief of BJP in the state.

Who is Dr Manik Saha?

Dr Saha, a Professor of Dental Surgery, joined the BJP in 2016 from the Congress. He was appointed state BJP president in 2018. Dr Saha had been elected to the upper house in the biennial elections held earlier this year.

He will lead the BJP fight to retain the state in the assembly elections scheduled next year.

Taking to Twitter he said, BJP top leadership gave me an opportunity to serve the people of Tripura state, for this I would like to thank and express my gratitude.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and party general secretary Vinod Tawde were in Agartala as central observers.

"Many congratulations to Dr Manik Saha ji for being elected the leader of Tripura BJP Legislature Party. I am sure that Tripura will reach new heights of development under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

Why did Biplab Kumar Deb resign?

Deb, who had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura in 2018, resigned from his post in fast-paced political developments in the state that will face polls early next year.

Deb said after submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the state.

Later he took to Twitter to say, I thank Central leadership and people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State and will always work for the betterment of my State. Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of development. Jai Hind"

Extending his wishes to Saha on his new role, Deb said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Dr Manik Saha ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," he said.