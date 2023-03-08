Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Politics / News /  Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second time

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM for second time

1 min read . 12:32 PM IST PTI
Tripura CM Mahik Saha. (Photo: ANI)

  • The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, andUnion Home Minister Amit Shah, among other BJP leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term today.

The oath ceremony took place at Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, and several CMs of BJP-ruled states were present during the ceremony.

