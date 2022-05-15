Agartala: Manik Saha will take oath as the 11th chief minister of Tripura today. The swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers will take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

69-year-old Dr Saha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Deb.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on Saturday. After submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, he said that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the state.

Deb had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura in 2018.

Tripura will go to the polls by March next year.