Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM today

Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM today

Tripura BJP president Manik Saha 
1 min read . 07:06 AM IST Livemint

  • 69-year-old Dr Saha was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Deb

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Agartala: Manik Saha will take oath as the 11th chief minister of Tripura today. The swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers will take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

Agartala: Manik Saha will take oath as the 11th chief minister of Tripura today. The swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers will take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

69-year-old Dr Saha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP,  was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Deb.

69-year-old Dr Saha, who is a Rajya Sabha MP,  was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Deb.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on Saturday. After submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, he said that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the state.

Deb had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura in 2018. 

Tripura will go to the polls by March next year.